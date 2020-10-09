Trump mixes his coronavirus messages — again

Money

After scuttling talks for an economic stimulus deal by tweet, then signaling interest in resuming those talks, President Donald Trump has muddied the waters on Capitol Hill yet again.

Shortly after negotiators announced Trump had OK’d a $1.8 trillion deal — which was still short of Democrats’ $2 trillion ask — Trump told talk radio host Rush Limbaugh that “I would like to see a bigger stimulus package than either Democrats or Republicans are offering.”

Trump’s confusing stance on a coronavirus stimulus package, which seemingly changed by the hour, follows his return from Walter Reed by helicopter on Monday night after his Covid-19 diagnosis.

The stakes are high — for the US economy, the nation and the Covid-19 positive President himself.

Health officials are warning the country is in a precarious position as we enter the colder months, with real economic implications. This week, the country’s Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell warned a second wave of coronavirus could “more significantly limit economic activity, not to mention the tragic effects on lives and well-being.”

Trump made his only public appearance of the week during that trip back home, when he landed at the White House, walked up a flight of stairs, took off his mask and posed for a photo op. Trump has, however, appeared in a number of videos posted directly to his Twitter account, and called into multiple conservative, friendly TV and radio shows, including a lengthy two hours with Rush Limbaugh midday Friday.

The home-bound Trump this week refused to participate in the reconfigured upcoming debate on October 15 — now virtual, in-part due to Trump’s own Covid-19 diagnosis. Trump said, “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” though Friday’s interview with Limbaugh outlasted a 90-minute debate window.

Of course, like the stimulus negotiations, that all could change (multiple times). For his part, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has already made other plans for the night: He’ll participate in an ABC News town hall on October 15.