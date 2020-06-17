Ford’s Mustang Mach 1 is back, with even more power

Money

Ford is bringing back one of the company’s performance car icons, the Mustang Mach 1. The new limited edition Mach 1 will be powered by a version of the Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter V8 engine and will produce an expected 480 horsepower.

As with the original 250 horsepower Mach 1, introduced in 1969, this new car is designed to fill the gap between the standard Mustang and the much more extreme Shelby Mustangs.

Power numbers have increased a lot in the intervening decades. Today’s Shelby GT500, for example, produces 760 horsepower. The last Mustang Mach 1, a 2004 model, had a 305 horsepower V8.

The name Mach 1 connotes supersonic flight. It is the technical term for the speed of sound, which is approximately 767 miles per hour at sea level. Ford has not announced an estimated top speed for the Mach 1, but it will, no doubt, be considerably lower than that.

The Mach 1 is engineered for track driving, with better oil cooling and large air intakes. An optional package for the suspension will provide even better high-speed handling. Some engine and suspension parts from the Shelby Mustangs are used on this car. Buyers will be able to choose either a six-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic.

The Mach 1’s body will be decorated with distinctive low-gloss racing stripes and a special Mustang pony badge in the center of the grill.

Ford hasn’t yet announced pricing or said how many of these cars will be produced. The new Mach 1 will be available at dealerships in the spring of 2021, Ford said.