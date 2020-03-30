Coronavirus treatment test results due end of week

Health

(KYMA, KECY, CNN)- The first test results for various coronavirus treatments will be made available later this week, the French Minister of Research Frédérique Vidal said Monday.

The clinical trials of four possible treatments began a week ago, and involves more than 3,000 volunteers across Europe.

According to France's National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM), the trials are analysing the efficacy and tolerance of therapeutic options for patients within a controlled timeframe.

The four treatments being tested are:

1. Remdesivir - which was used against Ebola

2. Lopinavir-Ritonavir - known as an anti-HIV treatment

3. Interferon-beta - Covid-19 resistant molecules produced within the immune system

4. hydroxy-chloroquine - known for treating malaria.

"First test results of Coronavirus treatment will be available by the end of this week," Vidal said.

