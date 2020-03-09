Grand Princess cruise ship with at least 21 confirmed coronavirus cases will dock at California port today

Health

A cruise ship carrying at least 21 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus will arrive at a California port today after being held at sea for several days last week as cases of the virus spiked across the United States.

The Grand Princess will dock at the Port of Oakland Monday, Captain John Harry Smith said, though the time of its arrival is not yet clear.

“We will work with (the federal government) to determine an optimal time,” the captain said.

Disembarking the thousands of people on board the ship will be a “multiple day process,” Princess Cruises, which operates the vessel, said in a statement Sunday.

The vessel has been in limbo since Wednesday, when a previous passenger on the ship died. Test kits were sent to the ship, and Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday that 19 crew members and two passengers aboard had tested positive for the virus.

When the ship docks at the port Monday, passengers will undergo medical screening by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said a statement from Travis Air Force Base.

Passengers showing symptoms and those in need of medical support will be the first off the ship, Smith said. Asymptomatic passengers will be taken to military installations for screening and a 14-day quarantine.

California residents will be taken to Travis Air Force Base or Marine Corps Air Station Miramar while residents of other states will go to Texas or Georgia. Charter flights will be arranged for international guests, the captain added.

The ship’s 1,113 crew members will remain on the ship when it departs the Port of Oakland. Plans for their quarantine have not been determined, the cruise line said.

There are now 34 states with cases of the virus. Nationwide, the number of coronavirus cases has reached 565, according to state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among those are the 21 people who’ve tested positive aboard the Grand Princess.

Cabin Isolation

The more than 3,500 passengers and crew members aboard the cruise ship have been stuck off the California coast for days. The cruise was intended to be a two-week voyage from San Francisco to Hawaii, but was stopped on its return trip Wednesday when officials learned that a California man who’d traveled on the ship last month contracted coronavirus and died.

The passengers now find themselves confined to their rooms and facing two weeks of quarantine when they disembark.

“I don’t know what to expect,” California resident Archie Dill told CNN’s Dan Simon. “If they had a well-formed plan and let us know what was happening that would be one thing, but right now you’re looking at an uncertain destination.”

Attempts to limit the virus from spreading to the thousands of people on board have resulted in little contact between passengers and crew, Dill said.

Passengers have been entertained in their quarters by activity kits with word searches, sudoku and quizzes handed out by the cruise. A rotation program has been implemented to allow the passengers to get fresh air and sunlight, Smith, the captain, announced Sunday.

One passenger was evacuated from the ship Sunday morning for medical reasons unrelated to coronavirus, the cruise line said in a statement.

Requests for self-quarantine as cases spike

At least 22 people have died from the virus in the United States — 19 in Washington state, two in Florida and one in California.

A nursing home in a Seattle suburb has become the epicenter of the US outbreak. Sixteen people with ties to the Life Care Center of Kirkland have died. Dozens of residents have been transferred to hospitals, leaving 55 residents at the facility that housed 120 in mid-February.

Most of the nation’s coronavirus cases have been in Washington, where 137 people have been infected.

There are also more than 100 cases in New York, where officials announced 16 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 106. New York state officials have urged more than 2,500 people to self-quarantine, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday in light of the rising number of cases.

In California, where the Grand Princess will dock, more than 9,700 returning travelers were told to stay at home and monitor their health, health officials said Thursday.

Self-quarantine is reserved for people who may have come into contact with someone who was infected. People in self-quarantine are asked to remain at home until it can be determined that they are not ill. Health officials can issue orders to make those quarantines mandatory and make violating them illegal.

Shifting into mitigation

The US response to coronavirus has now shifted from containment to mitigation, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“Initially, we had a posture of containment so that we could give people time to prepare for where we are right now. We’re shifting into a mitigation phase, which means that we’re helping communities understand you’re going to see more cases,” Adams said.

“Unfortunately, you’re going to see more deaths. But that doesn’t mean that we should panic.”

Adams said those who aren’t sick shouldn’t wear face masks as they often cause more harm than good. Instead, people should wash their hands with soap and water frequently for at least 20 seconds and stop touching their faces — something much easier said than done.