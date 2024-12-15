Skip to Content
30 local kids participate in Ashley Furniture’s 30-bed giveaway

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local Ashley Furniture store is giving away 30 beds to 30 kids Sunday evening.

The giveaway is starting at 5:00 p.m. at Ashley Furniture, located at 2790 S. 4th Avenue, and this is part of Hope to Dream, which the store chain is a sponsor.

According to the organization's website, the goal is to provide a child "a safe and comfortable bed to call their own and that helping children sleep well sets them up to lead a healthier and more productive life."

The organization also says since 2010, they have contributed "more than 140,000 beds to children in need for a better night's sleep."

The event will go until 7:00 p.m. To learn more about Hope to Dream, click here.

