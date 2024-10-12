Crossroads Mission hosting the 2024 Jubilee

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crossroads Mission is hosting their annual Jubilee event on Saturday.

The event is one of Crossroads Mission's biggest fundraising events with proceeds going towards their new men's shelter as well as to celebrate 65 years of service.

The event is taking place at Britain Farms, located at 4330 West Riverside Drive at 5:00pm, and the theme for the Jubilee is the Roaring 20's.

Dinner is provided by Clyde Gill and there will be live music, with Yuma Big Band serving as the event's headliner.

