Community

New Calibri Supermarket hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony

Manoah Tuiasosopo
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Groundbreaking Ceremony was held for the new "Calibri Supermarket" in San Luis.

The grocery store is part of the "Plaza Calibri" which will feature a brand-new gym, storage facility, and office spaces.

"Reidel Construction" says that the area has many new homes and residents and is in serious need of a closer supermarket.

They add that it will bring new job, communal, and economic opportunities.

"It's a lot of demand in this area and we need to supply that demand to the people and provide not just affordable housing, we need to provide all the necessities that our people are getting," says Mark Concha, the Office Manager for Reidel Construction.

The supermarket is set to be completed by the summer of next year.

