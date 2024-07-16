Presidential security importance following Trump’s assassination attempt

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local veteran and retired police sergeant who worked together with secret service shares with us what goes into protecting political figures.

He discusses the security angle of presidential details following this weekend's assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump.

David Ibarra has worked three presidential details with president Bush, Clinton and Trump.

Ibarra explains some of the security planning and perimeter checks that take place before presidential details.

“We have to meet a week before with the secret service to go over the plans on where the venues gonna be held, what the area is going to be like, what roads are going to be blocked, what emergency routes are going to be used in the event of an emergency," said Ibarra.

And even with the advanced security, Ibarra says there are still a lot of unanswered questions about this recent shooting.

“Another question is why weren’t those buildings swept," said Ibarra. "And if there was a threat that was detected prior to president Trump speaking, why was he allowed to go on the stage?"

Ibarra worked with Trump in 2016 when he was a presidential candidate. He says he was shocked to see the shooting and says he expects to see an increase in security.

The shooting investigation is still ongoing.