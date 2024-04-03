Skip to Content
Fire damages restaurant set to open

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
New
today at 5:54 PM
Published 6:00 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this afternoon at a restaurant set to have a soft opening tomorrow.

The Yuma Fire Department says the fire at the new Takos & Beer on 4th Avenue may have sparked from an air-conditioning unit on the roof of the building.

The kitchen was partially damaged but the dining room was unaffected and the fire suppression system worked properly.

"Yeah, so our crews were dispatched just before 3:30 p.m. to a report of a fire in the commercial restaurant occupancy. When they arrived on scene, they found smoke conditions, and then, thankfully some of the personnel on staff, on-site, had reported that they got the fire under control with extinguishers," says David Padilla from the Yuma Fire Department.

Several workers were inside the building preparing for the grand opening when the fire started, but thankfully, no injuries were reported.

According to a Takos & Beer employee, the grand opening has now been pushed back.

Our team will post an update when the new date is announced.

The Yuma Fire Department says the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

