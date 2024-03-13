YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The springtime breeze and warm weather make it a perfect afternoon to fly a kite this weekend.

Yuma Parks and Recreation is hosting the 2024 Kite Festival this Saturday.

Bring your family out and enjoy some fun in the sun.

You can bring your kites or get one at the festival.

The family-friendly event will have music, food vendors, and fun activities.

"Last year, when we had it, we, kind of the input that we got back was that people loved it, they wanted to have it again and so here we are, this year, the kite fest, we expanded the hours because we are anticipating a lot of people coming out," says Marilyn Lammel, the Yuma Recreation Manager.

The event is on Saturday at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex from 1:00p to 5:00p and is free to attend.