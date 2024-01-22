Get ready for Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Parade!

2024's theme is "America the Beautiful" so show off that creativity when decorating your floats

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma's Annual Silver Spur Rodeo Parade is hitting its 79th year and still going strong.

Peggy Collins, chairman of the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo says 2024's parade theme is "America the Beautiful" and locals get the chance to showcase their creativity.

"You can do patriotic strictly, you can add the western theme to 'America the Beautiful' because they go hand in hand," describes Collins. "We are western people you know and people love the western way of life, so if they want to incorporate both into their floats and their vehicle decorations, they can do so."

This year it will be taking place February 10th starting at 9:30 a.m.

If you would like to send in entry to be a part of the parade, you can find the form here.

There is no entry fee and applications will be accepted all the way until Monday Feb. 5.

The floats will be judged, so you can possibly go home with a trophy.

The categories are:

1. Community Organization

2. Commercial Organization

3. Youth groups

4. Religious Organization

The route will begin by NAPA Auto Parts on Fourth Ave.

"And it'll go all the way down to Giss Pkwy and then we're gonna go through Main St. to Third St," says Collins. "So we're gonna be encompassing that entire area there so people can sit along that route and we're hoping people will be entertained."

All the proceeds made from the rodeo go right back into the Yuma County community.

"I'm a big believer in giving back to the community and all the funds we raise from the Silver Spur Rodeo each year stay locally," shares Collins. "We help Amberly's Place, the Mission, we help 4H clubs, FFA clubs. We spread the money around to different charities so people know this is strictly for Yuma, we do it for Yuma cause we love it."

Bring your families, have fun and enjoy a good time supporting your local community.