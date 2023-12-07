Yuma’s 2023 Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade has a new route

Take the family and join the fun in downtown at 6 p.m. Saturday Dec. 9

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This year will be the 20th celebration of Yuma's highly anticipated Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade on Saturday Dec. 9 starting at 6 p.m.

You can expect about 40,000 people to be in attendance so be sure to get there early to pick your spots and set up shop.

There is a new route this year due to construction.

Last year, the parade went behind fire station one, but this year it will go in front.

It will start on S. 4th Avenue, turn right on Giss Parkway and end on Main St. in Historic Downtown Yuma.

If you have kids in the parade, there is a new pickup spot as well for when it's over.

It'll be right across the street from the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YSCO) on First St. in the empty lot.

This year's theme is "Travel Forward" paying homage to the Desert Southwest's Past, Present, and future.

You won't want to miss out on seeing all the lit-up floats, bands, car clubs and more involved to help the Yuma community come together during the holiday season.