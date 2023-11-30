Skip to Content
YPG Halo Chapel invites public to guest speakers forum about marriage and warrior mindset

By
today at 5:54 PM
Published 6:59 PM

Women and men will have separate events to attend in December

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Proving Ground is hosting two events in the month of December, one for women and one for men, both open to the community.

For the women, guest speaker Deanna Gungor will be talking about her perspective on her husband Mark's book, "Laugh your Way to a Better Marriage."

The event will be taking place on Thursday Dec. 7 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

As for the men, guest speaker Lt. Col. Dave Grossman, best selling author of "On Killing" will be speaking about another one of his books called, "Warrior Mindset: Mental Toughness Skills to Meet Every Challenge."

The event will be taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Both events will be at YPG's Halo Chapel and the speakers will have a meet and greet starting at 5:30 p.m.

RSVP is required. To register just scan the QR code or click here.

You must also bring your driver's license to get onto the grounds.

