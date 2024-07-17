SPECIAL REPORT: Gorditas BMX – Women empowering women on bikes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Not even the heat stops some local bicyclists from hitting the Yuma streets in style. Among the 13 different bike groups that make up "Yuma Bike Life," there's one that's very unique in more than one way. The Gorditas BMX empowers women of all ages and sizes to feel comfortable in their own skin while riding.

“We’re not afraid of what it means. You know literally if you wanted to translate it, it means 'fat girl BMX,' but we literally we have no shame," said Gorditas BMX member Theresa Straub. "I think when people meet us, they realize you know this is something they’re doing to empower people.”

Gorditas BMX president Kristina Beas says she started out making custom shirts for local bike clubs in town. That's how one of the local BMX groups convinced her to ride a bike.

She said it was love at first pedal, but even then, she felt like she had to prove herself to the other riders.

“At one point in my life in riding, I felt a little bit left out. Like I felt like I was looked at like I couldn’t ride the big long ride," said Gorditas BMX president Kristina Beas.

She pushed herself and eventually she started riding in the front of the pack. Then more women started joining the rides.

That's when Beas, along with Gorditas BMX vice president, Maribel Lopez, came together and created their own local all -women's BMX group. Now the’ve welcomed more members and say they’ve become a family.

As the group began to grow, they say their mission started to expand beyond their members. They have worked to become a resource for the larger community from partnerships with girl scouts, donating to Crossroads Missions, or even replacing local children's stolen bikes.

And as they’ve worked to inspire local organizations, they say they in turn have also been inspired.

They say another local biker group, called the Psycholists, inspired them to impact their community by adopting their own bike path.

The Gorditas got their bike path in June and say it’s the special spot where they had their first anniversary. They say they’re excited for more ways to help the community and continue leading their Monday night bike rides.

As they look forward to their anniversary and future events with out-of-town bicycle clubs, they want to encourage the community to not be afraid to come out and join the fun.

They have family-friendly beginner rides on Tuesday and Thursday nights. Locations are posted on their "Yuma Bike Life Rides and Events" Facebook page.