BP: Más de 2,500 migrantes capturados durante el fin de semana del Día del Trabajo
agente jefe de patrulla cree que la seguridad fronteriza y nacional son una misma cosa
YUMA, Ariz. (T3) - La Patrulla Fronteriza de EE. UU. Anunció el martes por la mañana que agentes detuvieron a más de 2,500 migrantes, que intentaron cruzar ilegalmente la frontera entre EE. UU. Y México, durante el fin de semana del Día del Trabajo.
#YumaSector #USBP agents apprehended more than 2,500 migrants who illegally entered the United States from Mexico over the holiday weekend. This photo from the field captured a group of 71 that entered early Monday morning. #BorderSecurity is #NationalSecurity pic.twitter.com/At60curIh0— Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) September 7, 2021
El agente jefe de patrulla Chris T. Clem dice que el sector de Yuma atrapó a un grupo de 71 personas indocumentadas el lunes por la mañana temprano.
Según él, la seguridad fronteriza es seguridad nacional.
