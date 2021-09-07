Skip to Content
BP: Más de 2,500 migrantes capturados durante el fin de semana del Día del Trabajo

U.S. Border Patrol

agente jefe de patrulla cree que la seguridad fronteriza y nacional son una misma cosa

YUMA, Ariz. (T3) - La Patrulla Fronteriza de EE. UU. Anunció el martes por la mañana que agentes detuvieron a más de 2,500 migrantes, que intentaron cruzar ilegalmente la frontera entre EE. UU. Y México, durante el fin de semana del Día del Trabajo.

El agente jefe de patrulla Chris T. Clem dice que el sector de Yuma atrapó a un grupo de 71 personas indocumentadas el lunes por la mañana temprano.

Según él, la seguridad fronteriza es seguridad nacional.

