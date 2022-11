Nueva imagen del telescopio Webb muestra una galaxia enana “solitaria” con sorprendente detalle

What’s WLM like? 🏠 Galactic neighbor: 3 million light-years away🙅 Antisocial: Hasn’t interacted with nearby galaxies👴 Old school: Similar chemical makeup to early universe galaxies This makes WLM ideal for studying how stars in the early universe may have formed & evolved. pic.twitter.com/iWMYnVaofk — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) November 9, 2022

