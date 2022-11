Un sistema de tormentas dejará nieve en todos los estados del oeste y una amenaza de tornados para el sur

Our next round of thunderstorms will once again occur on a Friday, when some severe weather will also be possible. Remember to keep up with the latest forecasts for your area as approach the end of the week. #dfwwx #ctxwx #texomawx #abilene #etxwx pic.twitter.com/dpMhfdJIYY — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) November 2, 2022

Here’s the snowfall potential the next storm brings late tomorrow into early Friday…the southern Colorado mountains getting some love this time around. #cowx #utwx pic.twitter.com/aYhIhOJUQS — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) November 1, 2022

