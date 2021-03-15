Nominados a los Oscar 2021: Las mujeres rompen un récord

Noticias CNN

(CNN) — Las nominaciones para la edición número 93 de los Premios Oscar se anunciaron el lunes por la mañana y a las mujeres les fue bien.

Setenta mujeres recibieron un total de 76 nominaciones, según la Academia, un récord para una edición.

Por primera vez, dos mujeres, Emerald Fennell y Chloé Zhao, fueron nominadas en la categoría de Mejor Director.

MIRA: FOTOS | Las mejores imágenes de los premios Grammy 2021

Zhao es la primera mujer de color en ser nominada en la categoría.

«Mank», el drama en blanco y negro de Netflix sobre el desarrollo del guión para la legendaria película «Citizen Kane», desarrollado por el guionista Herman J. Mankiewicz, encabezó la lista de las películas más nominadas: 10 nominaciones.

A la luz de la discusión sobre la diversidad y los Oscar, es notable que tres hombres negros, Leslie Odom Jr. por «Una noche en Miami» y Daniel Kaluuya y Lakeith Stanfield por «Judas y el Mesías Negro», fueron nominados en el categoría de mejor actor de reparto.

Las estrellas Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra Jonas, que son esposos, anunciaron las nominaciones en vivo desde Londres.

La ceremonia de este año se retrasó debido a la pandemia y se emitirá el domingo 25 de abril en ABC.

Mejor Película

«The Father»

«Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Mank»

«Minari»

«Nomadland»

«Promising Young Woman»

«Sound of Metal»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Mejor Actor Principal

Riz Ahmed, «Sound of Metal»

Chadwick Boseman, «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

Anthony Hopkins, «The Father»

Gary Oldman, «Mank»

Steven Yeun, «Minari»

Mejor Actriz Principal

Viola Davis, «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

Andra Day, «The United States vs. Billie Holiday»

Vanessa Kirby, «Pieces of a Woman»

Frances McDormand, «Nomadland»

Carey Mulligan, «Promising Young Woman»

Mejor Director

Thomas Vinterberg, «Another Round»

David Fincher, «Mank»

Lee Isaac Chung, «Minari»

Chloe Zhao, «Nomadland»

Emerald Fennell, «Promising Young Woman»

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Maria Bakalova, «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»

Glenn Close, «Hillbilly Elegy»

Olivia Colman, «The Father»

Amanda Seyfried, «Mank»

Youn Yuh-jung, «Minari»

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen, «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Daniel Kaluuya, «Judas and the Black Messiah»

Leslie Odom Jr., «One Night in Miami»

Paul Raci, «Sound of Metal»

Lakeith Stanfield, «Judas and the Black Messiah»

Película Extranjera

«Another Round» – Dinamarca

«Better Days» – Hong Kong

«Collective» – Romania

«The Man Who Sold His Skin» – Túnez

Qu Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia y Herzegovina

Mejor Documental Corto

«Colette»

«A Concerto Is a Conversation»

«Do Not Split»

«Hunger Ward»

«A Love Song For Latasha»

Mejor Documental

«Collective»

«Crip Camp»

«The Mole Agent» (El agente topo)

«My Octopus Teacher»

«Time»

Mejor Canción Original

«Fight For You» de «Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Hear My Voice» de «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

«Husavik» de «Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga»

«lo Sì (Seen)» de «The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)»

«Speak Now» de»One Night in Miami…»

Mejor Película Animada

«Onward»

«Over the Moon»

«A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon»

«Soul»

«Wolfwalkers»

Mejor Guión Adaptado

«Borat Subsequent MovieFilm»

«The Father»

«Nomadland»

«One Night in Miami»

«The White Tiger»

Mejor Guión Original

«Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Minari»

«Promising Young Woman»

«Sound of Metal»

«TheTrial of the Chicago 7»

Mejor Diseño de Producción

«The Father»

«Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

«Mank»

«News of the World»

«Tenet»

Cinematografía

Sean Bobbitt, «Judas and the Black Messiah»

Erik Messerschmidt, «Mank»

Dariusz Wolski, «News of the World»

Joshua James Richards, «Nomadland»

Phedon Papamichael , «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

«Emma»

«Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom»

«Mank»

«Mulan»

«Pinocchio»

Sonido

«Greyhound»

«Mank»

«News of the World»

«Soul»

«Sound of Metal»

Mejor Película Animada Corta

«Burrow»

«Genius Loci»

«If Anything Happens I Love You»

«Opera»

«Yes-People»

Mejor Película de Imagen Real Corta

«Feeling Through»

«The Letter Room»

«The Present»

«Two Distant Strangers»

«White Eye»

Mejor Banda Sonora

«Da 5 Bloods»

«Mank»

«Minari»

«News of the World»

«Soul»

Mejores Efectos Visuales

«Love and Monsters»

«The Midnight Sky»

«Mulan»

«The One and Only Ivan»

«Tenet»

Mejor Edición

«The Father»

«Nomadland»

«Promising Young Woman»

«Sound of Metal»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Mejor Maquillaje

«Emma»

«Hillbilly Elegy»

«Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

«Mank»

«Pinocchio»