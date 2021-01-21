An uphill battle for recreational marijuana

Home

How zoning and verbiage poses licensing challenges for those interested in selling recreational marijuana - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Recreational marijuana is a repeated topic of discussion among the city council. Wednesday's meeting revealed questions about the verbiage in the marijuana ordinance.

Zoning locations are one part of the confusion as the ordinance states that dispensaries must be at least 1,000 feet away from schools and residential areas.

Currently, recreational marijuana rules are more restrictive than like ordinances, such as medical marijuana ordinances. Attorney Pele Peacock Fischer says that the rules should be the same as they are related.

Cannabis attorney Sara Presler says the discrepancy with the different rules for recreational marijuana and medical marijuana is that only those with medical marijuana licenses can apply for a recreational marijuana license.

Presler says it is another hurdle to add to the confusion. She says the point is to limit the number of recreational marijuana businesses.