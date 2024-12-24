Skip to Content
Border traffic control tonight

CALEXICO.Cali(KYMA,KECY)- The Calexico police department say they are ready and have an operational plan in place to avoid holiday road chaos.  

The Calexico police department says people who are crossing the border should leave their home ahead of time.

Calexico police say the traffic peak hours today are between four p-m and midnight and locals could experience a wait of up to two hours.

“Stay calm... do not get angry... don’t get upset at other drivers... we are all trying to go home and see family," said Alexander Hernandez, Calexico police officer.

Police say they have a plan in place to keep travelers safe.

“We will have more officers tonight and available to help assist traffic flow and to avoid any traffic collision... make sure everyone stays in their lanes and not try to block the roadway," said Hernandez.

Calexico police send a message to those who are celebrating tonight.

"Be mindful of the surroundings and for pedestrians crossing the street any cars coming into the lane and obviously do not drink or drive," said Hernandez.

The Calexico police department says so far no incidents have been reported.

