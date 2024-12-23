Skip to Content
Crossroads Mission hosts Three days of Christmas

KYMA
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local non-profit Crossroads Mission is hosting their Three days of Christmas where they are looking to serve over one thousand people.

They will be serving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. all three days at 944 S Arizona Ave.

The meals serve include:

December 23: Mexican Food Dinner

December 24: Roast Beef Dinner

December 25: Turkey Dinner

Crossroads Mission is still in need of volunteers and home drivers for the rest of the three days and is accepting donations to help the Yuma community next year.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

