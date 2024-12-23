Crossroads Mission hosts Three days of Christmas



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local non-profit Crossroads Mission is hosting their Three days of Christmas where they are looking to serve over one thousand people.

They will be serving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. all three days at 944 S Arizona Ave.

The meals serve include:

December 23: Mexican Food Dinner

December 24: Roast Beef Dinner

December 25: Turkey Dinner

Crossroads Mission is still in need of volunteers and home drivers for the rest of the three days and is accepting donations to help the Yuma community next year.