Calexico hosts their 21st “Kids and badges” event

CALEXICO, Calif(KYMA,KECY)- Christmas arrived a little early as the Calexico police department hosted their annual “kids and badges.”

21 years ago the project kids and badges was created and this year it’s a little different. The Calexico police department will have an additional day for this event and will be adding high school students to Santa Claus good list.

"Looking at all our kids smile it’s a great feeling when you see them coming out with their gifts," said Calexico council member Victor Legaspi .

Over two dozen kids from the Calexico unified school district started their morning with breakfast at the local Dennys.

"They took us to Dennys, we took pictures and I think they will be taking us to Walmart. This is all so cool," said Oracio Rodriguez, a student from Calexico Unified district.

The kids also had a meet and greet with the very own Santa Claus and a surprise visit from the Grinch, who came to claim his territory.

“I saw the Grinch and I got so excited to see the combat. It was really funny but it was super sweet when I got to see Santa save the day," said Andrea Felix, Sergeant at Criminal justice program.

Each Calexico police officer took a child to walmart and gifted them with a gift card of 150 dollars.











