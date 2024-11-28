2024 North End Thanksgiving Dinner

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A day filled with delicious food and giving back.

The North End Committee hosted its annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday.

We attended the event and share how organizers are able to carry on this holiday tradition.

At the Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center, 500 free meals were provided to the Yuma community by local agencies including the Yuma Crossing Rotary, Onvida Health, and ARIZONA@WORK.

Thelma Lundy with the Yuma Crossing Rotary shares what goes into making such a big and delicious meal.

"We spent days collecting food and preparing all night long. This morning, we had to get up early to make sure all the food was hot and ready. It takes a lot of time, and the volunteers have been great," says Lundy.

And speaking of volunteers, dozens of them came out to help.

That includes winter visitor Allan Kirk who has volunteered at this event for 14 consecutive years.

He finds his value in working for the people.

"For me, it's been a great experience I look forward to it every year and you make a lot of friends so it's fun that way too, and that's what it's all about in my stage of life," says Kirk.

The room was filled with smiles and many went in for seconds.

Lundy says she is glad she could help.

"All the people come in with the smiles on their faces. They may not be able to spend time with their families but they're able to spend time with us… We love giving. The more you give the more you receive, just keep on giving," shares Lundy.

Next year will make 20 years they've hosting this event.