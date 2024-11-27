Free Thanksgiving meals for locals in San Luis, Arizona

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals in San Luis, Arizona had a little extra to be thankful for on Wednesday.

We attended their Free Community Thanksgiving and shared how local leaders were able to make it possible.

For the first time, leaders from the City of San Luis, the Salvation Army, and local police and fire departments collaborated to provide 200 free Thanksgiving meals for locals in San Luis.

Salvation Army Corps Officer Johnathan Herzog shares why they decided to help.

"Not everybody here is down on hard times but for those who are this little meal is just that little ounce of hope that helps propel them toward a brighter future," says Herzog.

Herzog had a smile on his face the entire time because, for him, it's personal.

"As a kid, my family was homeless, we had no place to go, and the Salvation Army took us in. They made sure we got fed a Thanksgiving meal so for me, this has always been a family tradition to give back sit down, learn people's names, and even throw some faith in there,"

San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel shares that for most of the locals who are Hispanic, Thanksgiving is a new holiday.

"It starts to incorporate our community into the American way. I know what Thanksgiving means, but a lot of people here do not know, I grew up in Texas. So the first time I was introduced, I was 12 years old and never heard of it. But the food was delicious," she shares.

Mayor Riedel plans to keep these good spirits rolling into next month.

She shares more on the city's plans to do just that.

"The people that missed it, hopefully, we can do something like this on Christmas. On the 5th, we have the Light Parade, which is a wonderful event. We're going to have the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony also, it's very festive, especially with the kids excited for Santa Claus coming from the North Pole," says Riedel.

The organizers say they plan to make this event a new annual tradition.