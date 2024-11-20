Senior Center in Somerton hosts early Thanksgiving celebration

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Seniors in Somerton celebrated Thanksgiving a little early this year.

The Desert Valley Senior Center hosted almost 100 seniors for their monthly birthday celebrations that take place every third Thursday of the month, as well as providing them with a hearty Thanksgiving meal.

There was live music and dancing.

A check presentation and a donation was made to the Senior Center by a local fire agency.

We spoke to the donors who shared why they chose to help out.

We will update this post shortly.