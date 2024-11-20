Skip to Content
Holidays

Senior Center in Somerton hosts early Thanksgiving celebration

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 11:50 AM
Published 12:00 PM

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Seniors in Somerton celebrated Thanksgiving a little early this year.

The Desert Valley Senior Center hosted almost 100 seniors for their monthly birthday celebrations that take place every third Thursday of the month, as well as providing them with a hearty Thanksgiving meal.

There was live music and dancing.

A check presentation and a donation was made to the Senior Center by a local fire agency.

We spoke to the donors who shared why they chose to help out.

We will update this post shortly.

Article Topic Follows: Holidays

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content