Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys hosts annual Thanksgiving giveaway

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys spread some holiday cheer on Wednesday.

1,000 families in Yuma received free Thanksgiving fixings at the annual giveaway.

Families also received a gift card to Fry's Food Store where they'll be able to buy the turkey, ham, or meals of their choice.

So far this month, the law firm has hosted this same event in Albuquerque, Las Vegas, and Bullhead City.

Co-founder Kevin Rowe shares the purpose behind his generosity.

"Trying to alleviate that financial burden. That little financial burden for the holidays and Thanksgiving so people can actually have fun cooking with their families, friends, and loved ones and not have to worry, just have fun and share memories," says Rowe.

Starting after Thanksgiving, Lerner and Rowe will begin their 25 Days of Giving where participants have a chance to receive a free Christmas wish.

To learn how to enter, click here.