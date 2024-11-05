Yuma County Recorder Candidates Share Their Vision as Early Election Results Roll In

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As early results begin to come in, Republican David Lara and Democrat Emilia Cortez each highlight their unique backgrounds and approaches in their race for Yuma County Recorder, a position responsible for managing voter registration and the local election process.

Emilia Cortez, who is new to politics, brings more than 15 years of experience as the Director of Yuma County Girl Scouts. She believes her strong background in systems and community advocacy makes her an ideal candidate to ensure fair and efficient elections for the county.

"Seeing the community come out to support me has been overwhelming," Cortez shared. "They’ve volunteered hours, put up signs—it’s incredibly touching and meaningful to know so many people are standing with me."

David Lara, a seasoned advocate and small business owner, emphasizes his long-standing commitment to election integrity. Known for his work investigating voter fraud, Lara has collaborated with local law enforcement and other agencies to uphold what he sees as essential election protections.

"I bring 25 years of voter integrity experience—working with the sheriff’s office, the attorney general, the justice department, and leading investigations that have led to prosecutions," Lara said, underscoring his focus on protecting election security.

Ultimately, Yuma County voters will decide which candidate’s vision aligns most with the community's needs. Each candidate stands ready to bring their unique perspective to the role, ensuring that the Recorder’s Office continues to serve as a cornerstone of local democracy.