US Senate

VOTER GUIDE: Steve Garvey (R)

Steve Garvey
Published 4:41 PM
  • Party: Republican
  • Occupation:
    • Former professional baseball player and businessman

    Relevant Experience:

    • Founded Garvey Marketing Group and worked with causes such as the Special Olympics, Ronald McDonald House, Pediatrics AIDS, and more according to his websiteTwo-time supporter of Donald Trump

    Personal Information:

    • Resides in Los Angeles and Palm Desert, Calif.Earned his B.S. at Michigan State UniversityMarried with nine children, some from previous affairs

    Website:

    Social Media

