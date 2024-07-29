VOTER GUIDE: Steve Garvey (R)
- Party: Republican
- Occupation:
- Former professional baseball player and businessman
Relevant Experience:
- Founded Garvey Marketing Group and worked with causes such as the Special Olympics, Ronald McDonald House, Pediatrics AIDS, and more according to his websiteTwo-time supporter of Donald Trump
Personal Information:
- Resides in Los Angeles and Palm Desert, Calif.Earned his B.S. at Michigan State UniversityMarried with nine children, some from previous affairs
Website:
Social Media