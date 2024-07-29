VOTER GUIDE: Adam Schiff (D)
- Party: Democratic
- Occupation:
- U.S. Representative for California’s 30th congressional district
- Relevant Experience:
- Attended Stanford University and Harvard Law School
- Senior member of the House Committee on the Judiciary
- In 1996, Schiff was elected to the California State Senate as its youngest member
- He previously served as a member of the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021
- Personal Information:
- Resides in Los Angeles County and Maryland
- Earned his B.A. at Stanford University and J.D. at Harvard Law School
- Married with two children
- Website:
- Social Media