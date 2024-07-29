Skip to Content
US Senate

VOTER GUIDE: Adam Schiff (D)

Adam Schiff
  • Party: Democratic
  • Occupation:
    • U.S. Representative for California’s 30th congressional district
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Attended Stanford University and Harvard Law School
    • Senior member of the House Committee on the Judiciary
    • In 1996, Schiff was elected to the California State Senate as its youngest member
    • He previously served as a member of the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021
  • Personal Information:
    • Resides in Los Angeles County and Maryland
    • Earned his B.A. at Stanford University and J.D. at Harvard Law School
    • Married with two children
