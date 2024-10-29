Grant to improve Imperial Irrigation district power grid

IMPERIAL COUNTY.Cali(KYMA,KECY)- New improvements to strengthen power grid reliability are coming to Imperial county after the imperial irrigation district was awarded a federal grant.

The imperial Irrigation district says this project will help not just Imperial County, But the Coachella valley, Riverside and some parts of San Diego.

“One of the biggest challenges in delivering energy especially to rural communities is power outages and a lot of those power outages are really as a result of some of the climate challenges especially when it comes to wind microburst and some of those other challenges," said Alex Cardenas, I.I.D chairman.

The U.S department of energy’s grid resilience and innovation partnerships presented the grant of more than eighteen-million dollars.

The I.I.D chairman says plans to improve the reliability of the grid was something that they were working on for about 10 years.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

