Election Candidates

Six candidates running for council

Published 12:38 PM

HOLTVILLE.Calif(KYMA,KECY)- We introduce you to a couple more candidates running for the Holtville city council. 

Stacy Britschigi is running for the second time. She is the owner of a daycare and is the president of the Holtville football and cheer committee.

Bryan Vega is the youngest candidate. He was raised in holtville and is currently going to school for his masters degree in political science .

Both candidates explain what inspired them to run.

"We need more places for the kids to hang out at... things to do... we need the town to grow but not grow too big... we still love our small town fill of Holtville but we do need to improve... you know the housing situation we need to increase for our future," said Stacy Britschigi.

“It’s time to create change where my community is and so we grew up thinking the grass is greener in somewhere else but I think the grass is greener where you water it so I am here to water the garden in my community and hope that we plant seeds that would blossom for generations to come and create opportunities and sustainability's," said Bryan Vega.

We reached out to candidate michael pacheco who's is running for re-election and we're waiting to hear back.

You can find profiles for all of the candidates on our website.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

