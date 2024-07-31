David Lara’s Grassroots Campaign for Yuma County Recorder Gains Traction

Yuma, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — In front of the Yuma County Recorder’s Office, the future of the position currently held by Richard Colwell hangs in the balance. If David Lara continues to lead and the results become official, a change in leadership could be imminent.

David Lara, a current member of the Yuma Union High School District School Board and a successful business owner, is running a campaign characterized by a grassroots approach. Lara’s campaign strategy focuses on direct voter engagement and maintaining a low-budget operation.

Lara, reflecting on his campaign, noted, "I lost about 11 elections in a row, so every election is a learning experience. It makes you better; you learn from your mistakes, but it also taught me the system."

Despite limited campaign spending, Lara remains optimistic about his ability to bring positive change to the Recorder’s Office. He believes that with the right tools and support, the office’s staff can become more effective. "They have good staff here. The more tools you give them, you give me, you give them the tricks of the trade, you only make them better," Lara said.

Lara’s perseverance and commitment to continuous improvement are central to his campaign. "You always have to be doing something, so this is just another piece. I can’t stand still," he added.

While he respects his opponent, Lara is confident in his own qualifications for the role. "I think of him highly. I think he’s a respectable man. I don’t think he has a mean bone in his body, but I think I can do a better job," Lara stated.

Regardless of the election outcome, Lara is proud of the effort and dedication he has invested in the race. On the Democratic side, Emilia Cortez is running as an official write-in candidate for the position. According to county regulations, for Cortez to appear on the ballot, she must secure the largest number of votes in her race and meet the minimum number of nomination petition signatures required. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this developing race.