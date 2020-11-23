Centennial Middle School returns to remote learning

Yuma Mid Schools

Coronavirus cases lead Crane District to make decision effective immediately

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crane Elementary School District announced Monday, Centennial Middle School students will transition to remote learning effective immediately due to an increased number of coronavirus cases on campus.

The school district is not providing any details on those who've contracted the virus citing respect for its students and their families, as well as privacy laws.

Remote learning for Centennial Middle School students will begin Tuesday, November 24th. Students and staff won't be brought back to campus until January 4, 2021 at the earliest. The Crane District and school administrators will work closely with county health officials to determine when it will be safe to resume in-person learning.

More information on the decision and the school district's mitigation plans is available on the Crane District's website.