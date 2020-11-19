Salida del Sol Elementary to return to remote learning effective immediately

Yuma Mid Schools

Crane School District makes decision after confirmed cases of coronavirus on campus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crane Elementary School District has decided to transition Salida del Sol Elementary to school to full-time remote instruction effective immediately.

The school district said it made the decision after confirming an outbreak of coronavirus on campus. Crane defines an outbreak as "“two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff with onsets within a 14 day period, who are epidemiologically linked, do not share a household, and were not identified as close contacts of each other in another setting during standard case investigation or contact tracing.”

The school district said it will not release details on any of those who tested positive, based on respect for its students and their families. It also cited privacy laws.

Crane says Parents of Salida del Sol students will receive more detailed instructions on the return to remote learning on Friday. The district sent out this letter to parents Thursday night.

The school district expects to bring students back to campus no sooner than January 4, 2021. However, that date could change based on recommendations from health officials.