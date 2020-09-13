YUHSD to resume bus routes Monday

Yuma High Schools

YUMA, AZ (KYMA, KECY) – The Yuma Education Consortium’s transportation department will begin regular bus routes for Yuma Union High School District students on Monday, Sep. 14, 2020.

Families using bus transportation can view route times and locations by visiting YUHSD's website and clicking on “transportation” under the “Departments” section of the homepage or by clicking here.

Students who attend Vista High School can commute to school with a free bus pass through Yuma County Area Transit. Please contact the Vista High School office at (928) 502-6800 for more information.

As the district begins its hybrid-learning schedule on Monday, students riding the bus are expected to adhere to the safety protocols listed in the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan.

Pick-Up Procedures

Due to the proximity of individuals on a school bus, students and bus staff will be required to wear a cloth face mask. A mask must be provided by the parent.

Social distancing will be required at the bus stop, when boarding the bus, and exiting the bus.

If there are insufficient drivers to run bus routes, the bus routes will be canceled for that school day. Students will take part in class from home via Distance Learning (Canvas).

Boarding the Bus

Students will board the bus from the back to front and exit the bus from the front to the back.

Students will sit in the seat position closest to the window.

Students will sit one per seat when possible. Siblings will be encouraged to sit together.

Drop-Off Procedures

Students will remain in their seats until the driver dismisses them. Students will exit the bus beginning with the front seats.

Cleaning Procedures

The inside of buses will be sprayed with disinfectant: Between AM and PM bus routes and at the end of each school day

The driver will wipe down high touch areas between groups of students.

