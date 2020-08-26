Cibola High School receives grant

Yuma High Schools

$15,000 awarded for STEM programs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) recently received a sizable grant to use for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs.

The America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Growing Generation Green grant totals $15,000. It will be used to fund STEM projects at Cibola High School.

"We are very thankful and appreciative of our local farmers and the Bayer Fund,” Cibola Principals Derek Bosch said. “Receiving this grant will give our students an opportunity to have access to more resources and tools to enhance their learning."

The Grow Rural Education program allows eligible farmers to nominate their local public school district for grants to help enhance STEM education. Once nominated, schools can apply for up to $25,000 in funding for their STEM programs.

The grants not only help students improve test scores, they help kids chart a course for a brighter future.

“The outcome of this project is to impact our community by exposing students to possible careers in plant sciences, focusing on Yuma’s future agricultural needs,” Cibola Science Instructional Leader Patricia Garcia said. “As science educators we feel very passionate about giving our students hands-on exposure to research."

Garcia says the grant will give students access to resources not normally available to them.