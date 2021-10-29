YPD: No validity to school threat

Centennial Middle School canceled Friday classes as a precaution

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says a threat made against a local middle school lacks validity.

YPD says late Thursday afternoon it learned about a social media post threatening violence at Centennial Middle school on Friday, October 29th. Officers say it received reports from both the Crane School District and several parents.

Centennial posted this statement on its website Thursday:

"Centennial Middle School will be closed on Friday, October 29, 2021 as a safety precaution. On Thursday afternoon, school administration received anonymous reports about a potential safety threat at Centennial Middle School via social media. We have alerted the Yuma Police Department (YPD). Police officers are currently investigating the matter. Regular classes will resume as scheduled on Monday, November 1, 2021, unless otherwise indicated via school/district communication. All other Crane Elementary School District schools will remain open. We prioritize the safety of our learning community – students, staff, and guests – and take every potential threat very seriously. We have no other details to share at this moment as the matter is being investigated. We thank you in advance for your understanding and your help in keeping our learning community safe. Sincerely, Centennial Middle School Team"

YPD began actively investigating the post. Friday morning officers announced they do not consider the threat credible, but they do continue to look into the situation.

YPD urges anyone with information on this incident to call 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.