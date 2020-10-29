Arizona Western College rolls out laptop rental program

Yuma Colleges

New initiative allows full-time students to have 24/7 access to online remote learning

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College recently announced a new laptop rental program for full-time students. AWC says this will help students who may be struggling to pursue online remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The laptops are available to currently enrolled full-time students, and the rental fee is $75 per student, per semester. However, for students who are enrolled for the Fall 2021 semester, that rental fee will last you through the Spring 2021 semester.

Arizona Western College's Chief of Staff, Ashley Herrington, tell News 11 that the initiative makes sure every matador has what they need to succeed academically in a new world that’s been shaped by the coronavirus.

"This laptop program really helps to marry the need to access classes and resources for student success, be able to use the tools needed to engage with their faculty, engage with the employees who are here for their support and be sure they have the resources at their fingertips, when coming to a campus location isn’t necessarily practical or or even available to them", said Herrington.

AWC is also letting students know that if $75 may be too steep of an investment, there are other options available to help pay for a laptop.

"We don’t want the cost and access to the laptop to be a barrier, so if $75 is too difficult for a student, we’re going to work with them to be sure that they can receive the technology that they need to be successful, and not have that $75 be a burden. We have our partnerships with Arizona Western College Foundation, as well as other resources that can help support those students.”

The laptop rental also includes a charger, mouse and a protective sleeve. There are only 200 laptops available for the first wave of distribution, and you will need to fill out a form to reserve one. Click this link for more information.