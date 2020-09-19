Skip to Content
Information & Links
Yuma County Public School Districts

Links and information for parents and students

Yuma County Superintendent's Office

210 S. 1st Ave.
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 373-1006

Dateland: Hyder District 16

1300 S. Ave. 64E
Dateland, AZ 85333
(928) 454-2242
 

Gadsden: District 32


1453 N. Main St.
San Luis, AZ 85349
(928) 627-6540

Roll: Mohawk Valley District 17


5151 S. Avenue 39E
Roll, AZ 85347
(928) 785-4942

 

Somerton: District 11


343 N. Carlisle Ave.
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 341-6000

Wellton: District 24


29126 E. San Jose Ave.
Wellton, AZ 85356
(928) 785-3311

Wellton: AUHS District 50


9168 S. Ave. 36E
Wellton, AZ 85356
(928) 785-3344

Yuma: Crane District 13


4250 W. 16th St.
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 373-3400

Yuma: District 1


450 W. 6th St.  
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 502-4300

Yuma: YUHS District 70


3150 Ave. A
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 502-4600




