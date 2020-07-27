Yuma County back to school dates
|School or School District
|Start Date
|Antelope Union HSD
|August 12, 2020
|Crane School District
|July 30, 2020
|Dateland/Hyder District 16
|August 5, 2020
|Desert View Academy
|August 17, 2020
|Gadsden District 32
|August 3, 2020
|Harvest Preparatory Academy
|August 17, 2020
|Immaculate Conception School
|August 7, 2020
|Roll/Mohawk Valley District 17
|August 5, 2020
|Somerton District 11
|August 4, 2020
|STEDY
|August 10, 2020
|St. Francis of Assisi School
|August 17, 2020
|Wellton District 24
|July 27, 2020
|Yuma Catholic High School
|August 6, 2020
|Yuma District 1
|August 3, 2020
|Yuma Lutheran School
|August 17, 2020
|Yuma Union High School District
|August 6, 2020
