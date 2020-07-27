Skip to Content
Yuma County back to school dates

School or School DistrictStart Date
Antelope Union HSDAugust 12, 2020
Crane School District July 30, 2020
Dateland/Hyder District 16August 5, 2020
Desert View AcademyAugust 17, 2020
Gadsden District 32August 3, 2020
Harvest Preparatory AcademyAugust 17, 2020
Immaculate Conception SchoolAugust 7, 2020
Roll/Mohawk Valley District 17August 5, 2020
Somerton District 11 August 4, 2020
STEDYAugust 10, 2020
St. Francis of Assisi SchoolAugust 17, 2020
Wellton District 24 July 27, 2020
Yuma Catholic High SchoolAugust 6, 2020
Yuma District 1August 3, 2020
Yuma Lutheran SchoolAugust 17, 2020
Yuma Union High School DistrictAugust 6, 2020

