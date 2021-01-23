Yuma High cancels boys soccer season

High School News

Decision not COVID-related

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There won't be a boys soccer season this year for Yuma High School.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) announced the decision Saturday morning. It says the decision was not based on coronavirus infections or exposures among team members.

YUHSD says a number of virus-related factors did play into the cancellation, including low student-athlete turnout.

The announcement follows the Arizona Interscholastic Association's initial cancelation of the winter sports season.

Yuma High's head soccer coach, Juan Lerma, says he looks forward to resuming the soccer program during the 2021-2022 season.