New sensory room offers special space for autistic children
Westmorland Elementary School celebrates a great escape - News 11's Arlette Yousif explains
WESTMORLAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Westmorland Elementary School students now have an escape room to take a breather. The new sensory and self-regulating room was created with students on the autism spectrum in mind, but all are welcome.
Thursday's ceremony included a tour of the room equipped with bean-bag seats, calming blue lighting, and peaceful music for ambiance.
School officials were joined by Imperial County Chairman Mike Kelley.
Students return to in-person learning in mid-April, time perfectly with Autism Awareness Month.
Thursday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with school officials on how the sensory room will help students for years to come.
Comments