New sensory room offers special space for autistic children

Westmorland Elementary School celebrates a great escape - News 11's Arlette Yousif explains

WESTMORLAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Westmorland Elementary School students now have an escape room to take a breather. The new sensory and self-regulating room was created with students on the autism spectrum in mind, but all are welcome.

Thursday's ceremony included a tour of the room equipped with bean-bag seats, calming blue lighting, and peaceful music for ambiance.

School officials were joined by Imperial County Chairman Mike Kelley.

Students return to in-person learning in mid-April, time perfectly with Autism Awareness Month.

Thursday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with school officials on how the sensory room will help students for years to come.

