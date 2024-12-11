Skip to Content
Education

U of A in Yuma continues to build young leaders

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
Published 6:05 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The University of Arizona in Yuma continues to build young leaders.

Leadership in Agriculture Systems Management students had to volunteer 30 hours at local non-profit organizations.

The young leaders spent their time at places like the Humane Society of Yuma, the Yuma Community Food Bank, and the City of Somerton.

One student shares how her volunteering experience translates into her future ag career.

"The whole class is about getting us to be servant leaders in our community and leading as a team… So, by advocating for a bigger cause in our community, it's helping us learn how to advocate for our consumers," says Josett Clark, a junior at the University of Arizona in Yuma.

Career paths for the students include food safety research, nutritional science, and agricultural engineering.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content