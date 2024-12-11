U of A in Yuma continues to build young leaders

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The University of Arizona in Yuma continues to build young leaders.

Leadership in Agriculture Systems Management students had to volunteer 30 hours at local non-profit organizations.

The young leaders spent their time at places like the Humane Society of Yuma, the Yuma Community Food Bank, and the City of Somerton.

One student shares how her volunteering experience translates into her future ag career.

"The whole class is about getting us to be servant leaders in our community and leading as a team… So, by advocating for a bigger cause in our community, it's helping us learn how to advocate for our consumers," says Josett Clark, a junior at the University of Arizona in Yuma.

Career paths for the students include food safety research, nutritional science, and agricultural engineering.