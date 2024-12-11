Crane Middle School Students Revolutionize Morning Announcements with “Cougar Media”

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – Crane Middle School in Yuma, Arizona, has taken a fresh approach to morning announcements with the launch of "Cougar Media," a student-led production that airs every morning. This innovative program, spearheaded by Digital Media Teacher Casey Yu, aims to engage students in a more dynamic and interactive way compared to the traditional loudspeaker announcements.

Principal Ryan Tyree had long struggled to capture the attention of students during morning announcements. Thats how the idea of "Cougar Media," began where students would be able to take on various roles such as writers, producers, and on-camera hosts. This hands-on experience not only makes the announcements more entertaining but also provides students with valuable skills in digital media production.

"I’ve been at other middle schools where the announcements were just somebody over the loudspeaker for five minutes," Yu explained. "This way, we can engage our students in a lot of different ways."

The program has quickly become a favorite among students, who are enthusiastic about their new responsibilities. Seventh graders Nathan Jungman and Anthony Medina expressed their excitement about being part of "Cougar Media." "Getting to make the announcements that people watch every day is something I wish we could do forever," said Jungman. "It’s like being a news reporter, and if I could do that as a job, it would be fun."

Cougar Media is more than just a fun project; it's an educational tool that equips students with practical skills in writing, production, and public speaking. By taking charge of the morning announcements, Crane Middle School students are not only keeping their peers informed but also preparing for future careers in media and communications.

As Cougar Media continues to grow, it serves as a testament to the power of innovative teaching methods and the importance of engaging students in meaningful ways. Crane Middle School is setting an example for how schools can adapt to the digital age while fostering creativity and collaboration among students.