Local teacher shares fun at-home STEM activities for students on Winter break

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 3:44 PM
Published 3:50 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Keeping the gears turning over winter break. A local teacher is sharing some of her fun at-home science and math activities.

These activities include creating snowflake decorations, making toothpick sleighs, and fun center of gravity challenges.

Raquel Reynolds, an algebra teacher at Arizona Virtual Academy, shares why these activities make such a difference.

"It keeps their brain active so that they retain the information that they've worked so hard for these first few months in school. Also, it takes that break from screentime so that's something that really important," says Reynolds.

To learn more about these fun at-home activities, click here.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

