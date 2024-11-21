NAU 2024 Golden Axe and Distinguished Senior Awards

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Northern Arizona University in Yuma recognized two local students for their 2024 Golden Axe and Distinguished Senior Award. Each semester, seniors are awarded for their outstanding service and achievements on campus and in the community. This year, two of those lucky recipients are Sofia Luera and Jocelyn Andrade.

Nursing student and Golden Axe recipient Sofia Loera serves throughout the community as president of the student nursing association, providing community blood pressure screenings, and as a nurse extern at Onvida Health. She says she’s been pursuing nursing since the 6th grade. She says her mom is her biggest inspiration.



“My mom has been a nursing assistant for the past 20 years, so like I said, I've seen the work that she and many others have done, and I’m extremely grateful for the immense help that they always give," said Sofia Loera.



“It’s also a significant moment as an instructor to see that student walk across the stage and get that award," said NAU Yuma BSW program coordinator Kara Ahearn. I’m incredibly proud that Jocelyn received the Distinguished Senior Award for NAU Yuma this year.“



Social work program coordinator Kara Ahearn recommended her own student Jocelyn Andrade who won the Distinguished Senior Award.



Jocelyn is a social work student with a 4.0 GPA. She says her faith has inspired her love for helping others through social work.



“After I went through my adverse experience during my childhood and teenage years, I found that my purpose was really to help people, so it really did motivate me to pursue an education where I can impact my community at a higher level," said Jocelyn Andrade."



She serves in the community as president of the Christian club and internships at both the New Life Pregnancy Center and at Amberly’s Place working with victims of domestic violence. She also presented her change project of helping migrant farm workers at the World Social Science Association worldwide conference in San Antonio.



Both recipients say they want to continue learning and pursue their masters degree. Sofia wants to work in healthcare. Jocelyn wants to earn her masters in social work at ASU.

