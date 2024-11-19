Skip to Content
Local teachers in Yuma granted $2,500 by Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers program

Manoah Tuiasosopo
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local teacher had her classroom wish come true on Tuesday.

Keri Alvarado, a kindergarten teacher at Amerischools Academy Yuma North was awarded $2,500 by the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers program.

The program aims to benefit students across arizona by providing teachers with the resources they need to create a better learning environment.

Alvarado shares how she plans to use these extra funds.

"Be able to get more hands-on stuff and explore more science that's what i put in for, just to get my kids to be able to do different things out of the classroom and to go places... and when there's a drawing or anything, put in because you never know!" she says.

Alvarado is one of 500 teachers across the state who received the call that they've been selected.

We also spoke with the Fiesta Bowl organization which shared more about the program.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

