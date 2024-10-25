Over 200 laptops distributed to local students in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Bridging the digital divide in the Imperial Valley over 200 hundred free laptops being distributed to local students in need on Friday.

AT&T and Human IT collaborated to donate the laptops.

The distribution is part of AT&T's broader effort to equip 20,000 students across the country with laptops.

The Imperial Regional Alliance says this event will increase students' access to technology, digital literacy training, and low-cost internet plans.

A representative with Human IT, Teresa Middleton, shares how these devices will benefit them.

"Leveling the playing field so everybody feels like they have the equipment they need to feel successful, to apply for a job, to go to school, and do homework. We'll also help with low-cost internet… We want to really set people up for success," says Middleton.

The recipients were pre-selected underserved college, high school, and grade school students across Imperial County.