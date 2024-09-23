Skip to Content
Fiesta Bowl offering Arizona educators $2,500 through Wishes for Teachers

Fiesta Bowl Organization
today at 7:10 PM
Published 7:19 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local teachers are getting a chance to have their classroom wishes come true.

The Fiesta Bowl Organization is hosting its Wishes for Teachers event which grants teachers $2,500 to help out their classroom.

500 teachers throughout Arizona will be selected, 11 recipients have come from Yuma since 2016.

The Fiesta Bowl Organization says its main pillars are youth sports and education.

All coaches, teachers, nurses, and counselors can apply.

"Teachers and educators are the unsung heroes… We want to make sure they have the resources to enhance their classroom experience, do the great work they're doing, and that they also feel appreciated," says Sandra Avila, the Director of Community Relations.

The deadline to apply is Monday, September 30th.

To learn where to apply, click here.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

