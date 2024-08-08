Skip to Content
New stop signs installed at Central Union High School

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An Imperial Valley school made some traffic changes that will make it safer for student get to their classrooms.

The City of El Centro installed more stop signs around Central Union High School, right before the start of the new school year.

"Now we have four intersections around the whole school that have three-way stops, so definitely will slow down traffic and allow students and staff to cross a little more safe during the school day," said CUHSD Operations and Safety Supervisor Doug Hisel.

The three-way stops signs were placed at the intersections of Holt Avenue and Wilson street, Holt Avenue and 12th street, Orange Avenue and 10th street and at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and 12th Street.

These safety steps were made after the students presented a project to city officials.

"We got our law academy students, engineering students and photography students conduct the survey. So we did it over three weeks and last October and the student came before and after school," explained Hisel.

Central Union High School District's Operation and Safety Supervisor asks drivers to slow down and be aware of the traffic changes around the school to prevent accidents.

Abraham Retana

Marcos Icahuate

